Aug 29 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global
Inc cut its outlook for 2012 for the second time this
year as slowing growth in China and Europe and low natural gas
prices in the United States continued to hamper coal demand.
A milder winter in the United States reduced demand for
electricity, and low natural gas prices prompted power producers
to move away from coal. Higher hydro-power generation in China
has also reduced coal demand.
To cope with falling demand for the commodity, coal
producers have cutback on output, in turn reducing demand for
Joy Global's mining equipment such as giant shovels and
draglines.
The company expects demand to remain relatively flat.
"Although the U.S. market has progressed in line with our
expectations, the deceleration of China demand has deteriorated
international markets more quickly and severely than previously
expected," CEO Mike Sutherlin said.
Joy Global said total bookings for the third quarter fell 25
percent to $1.08 billion.
The company expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings between
$7.05 and $7.20 per share, down from its prior outlook of $7.15
to $7.45 per share.
It also cut its 2012 revenue forecast to between $5.45
billion and $5.55 billion, from $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion.
Net income rose to $193.5 million, or $1.81 per share, from
$173.1 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.
The company earned $1.82 per share from continuing
operations, compared with $1.88 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 22 percent to $1.39 billion, below
expectations of $1.42 billion.
Joy Global shares closed at $53.07 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.