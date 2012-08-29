* Third-quarter adj earnings $1.82/share vs est $1.88/share

* Third-quarter sales $1.39 bln vs est $1.42 bln

* Cuts fiscal 2012 adj view to $7.05-$7.20/share from $7.15-$7.45/share

* Cuts revenue 2012 view $5.45-$5.55 bln from $5.5-$5.7 bln

Aug 29 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc cut its outlook for 2012 for the second time this year as slowing growth in China and Europe and low natural gas prices in the United States continued to hamper coal demand.

A milder winter in the United States reduced demand for electricity, and low natural gas prices prompted power producers to move away from coal. Higher hydro-power generation in China has also reduced coal demand.

To cope with falling demand for the commodity, coal producers have cutback on output, in turn reducing demand for Joy Global's mining equipment such as giant shovels and draglines.

The company expects demand to remain relatively flat.

"Although the U.S. market has progressed in line with our expectations, the deceleration of China demand has deteriorated international markets more quickly and severely than previously expected," CEO Mike Sutherlin said.

Joy Global said total bookings for the third quarter fell 25 percent to $1.08 billion.

The company expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings between $7.05 and $7.20 per share, down from its prior outlook of $7.15 to $7.45 per share.

It also cut its 2012 revenue forecast to between $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion, from $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion.

Net income rose to $193.5 million, or $1.81 per share, from $173.1 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

The company earned $1.82 per share from continuing operations, compared with $1.88 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 22 percent to $1.39 billion, below expectations of $1.42 billion.

Joy Global shares closed at $53.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.