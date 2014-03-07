March 7 Joyoung Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 3.2 percent y/y at 469.7 million yuan ($76.77 million)

* Says higher-end consumption to fuel steady demand in the competitive home appliances sector

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyv47v

