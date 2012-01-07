MUMBAI Jan 7 The founders of Indian engineering and construction firm Jaiprakash Associates said they would challenge an order by the Indian capital market regulator penalising them on insider trading charges.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had imposed a penalty of 1 million rupees ($18,900) each on Manoj Gaur, chairman of the conglomerate, his wife Urvashi, and brother Sameer Gaur, as well as some company executives, for insider trading in the company's stock in 2008..

"The findings in the order are completely erroneous and contrary to factual position," Manoj Gaur said in a statement issued late on Friday.

"Aggrieved by the order, we are in the process of challenging the same before the Securities Appellate Tribunal."

