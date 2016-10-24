Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:15 GMT on Tuesday:
Oct 24 American Midstream Partners LP said it would buy JP Energy Partners LP in an all-stock deal, creating a $2 billion midstream master limited partnership.
JP Energy's public unitholders will receive $8.63 per common unit, a premium of 14.5 percent to JP Energy's Friday close, the companies said on Monday.
Private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, which is a shareholder of both American Midstream and JP Energy, will combine the general partners of the two companies. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
