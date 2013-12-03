LONDON Dec 3 JP Morgan received 7
million pounds ($11 million) in fees for advising the
Co-operative Bank on its takeover of the Britannia
Building Society, one of its top executives told lawmakers on
Tuesday.
5 million pounds of the fees were contingent on the deal
going through, Tim Wise, managing director of UK investment
banking at JP Morgan told Britain's Treasury Select Committee
(TSC).
Co-op's takeover of Britannia in 2009 saddled it with a
portfolio of souring property loans and contributed to the 1.5
billion pound capital shortfall which has led the bank to fall
under the control of hedge funds.