* Traders rule out JP Morgan having huge position in single
index
* Hedge funds disgruntled at losses blamed for media frenzy
* Bank's CIO massive position taker hedging macro risks
By Christopher Whittall and David Henry
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 10 (IFR/RTRS) - Global markets have
been abuzz with speculation since reports surfaced last week
that a top JP Morgan trader had built up a complex $100 billion
position in a credit derivative index.
But traders in London and New York say hedge funds may have
leaked the purported details to recoup their losses caused by
the trader -- if the initial reports were accurate at all.
London-based Bruno Iksil, responsible for hedging JP
Morgan's overall market exposure worldwide, was said to have
distorted global trading in a specialised credit default swap
index.
They said Iksil may have put the bank on as much as $100
billion dollars in Series 9 of the Markit CDX North America
Investment Grade Index, or CDX.IG.NA.9.
Iksil, in his role in JP Morgan's Chief Investment Office
(CIO), is renowned for holding massive positions in the market.
And the CIO often uses credit instruments to hedge tail-risk
scenarios across the bank's books.
But veteran traders say it is extremely unlikely he would
hold a net position that would be larger than the combined
holdings in derivatives of all but six banks in the world.
"This sounds like a bunch of disgruntled hedge funds trying
to take advantage of the poor liquidity in the market and force
him to cut his positions," said a senior trader at a major bank.
Certainly, any hedge fund that has bet against Iksil could
have been subjected to massive losses.
The five-year contract more than halved from its high of
166.85bp last October to a low of 63.49bp in March, and is due
to expire in December this year. The index has since rallied
slightly to 78.97bp at close on Monday.
Sources say it would be much more likely for JP Morgan to be
holding not a net but a gross position -- that is, a sum total
of $100 billion in aggregate bets on the index, many of which
would effectively cancel each other out.
They say that amount sounds correct as a hedge for one of
the biggest names in global banking, which has a balance sheet
of around $2.3 trillion.
"JP Morgan is a big company and therefore through their CIO
they would have to take significant positions," said one global
head of credit trading at a major bank.
"But nothing that would be qualified as abnormal."
A HISTORY OF MYSTERY
JP Morgan's Treasury and CIO had a combined investment
portfolio of $356 billion at the end of 2011 -- around 16% of
the bank's total assets -- used to hedge risk in all forms,
including changes in interest rates, foreign exchange and the
risk of default.
Credit default swaps, or CDS, are derivatives which offer
investors a kind of insurance on bonds against potential
default.
The Series 9 is an index of the CDS of 125 constituent
companies, much in the same way that a stock index such as the
Dow Jones is comprised of a basket of different equities.
While highly specialised, it would be one way to hedge
overall market exposure at a bank like JP Morgan, whose CIO has
long been enveloped with an air of mystery due to its sprawling
nature and the sizes of the positions it takes.
Though dealers were reluctant to discuss Iksil's trades on
the record, because he is such an important client, almost all
questioned by IFR and Reuters News rejected the notion that he
is running large net positions.
"The CIO is a massive black box and he's a very big trader,
but that's because JP Morgan is a massive house and he's
managing the overall risk," one said.
"It can easily be misconstrued what the JPM CIO actually does
and spun much worse than it actually is," said another.
For its part, the bank declined to comment directly on the
reports but stressed that the CIO's task was on "hedging
aggregate structural risks".
"They are not focused on short-term profits," bank spokesman
Joseph Evangelisti said.
Furthermore, according to the bank's financial disclosure
filings, profits in the CIO business division were $411 million
in 2011 -- only two percent of its net income, which would not
jibe with the purportedly large position Iksil is holding.
As always on Wall Street, too, there is also the tricky
question of pay.
CIO traders are understood to be evaluated and paid on how
closely they deliver the assigned offsets to positions elsewhere
in the bank.
In other words, as long as any trades achieve their intended
hedge on the bank's other bets, the trader would get paid the
same amount whether the position made -- or lost -- money.
"We have a lot of high-grade credit as we lend to
blue-chip companies, so we buy credit derivatives in the case
those credits deteriorate," said a source at the bank.
"[In this case] we had a big hedge against credit
deteriorations, and then had to take some off that off."
Overall, it seems extremely unlikely that, whatever Iksil
and JP Morgan are holding, the reports made public so far are
especially accurate.
"Quiet markets love a good story," one trader said.