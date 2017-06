Newly built motorbikes are seen at the Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune, about 130 km (82 miles) from Mumbai August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - J.P. Morgan Securities lowers its rating on Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) to "underweight" from "neutral" and cut its target price to 1,800 rupees from 2,060.

J.P. Morgan cites a weakening outlook for two-wheeler growth due to rising fuel prices and high inflation.

The investment bank also notes competition is set to intensify as rivals Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) raise capacity.

As of 12:35 p.m., Bajaj Auto shares are down 1.4 percent at 1,960.75 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)