A private money trader counts rupee currency notes at a shop in Mumbai August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - India's liquidity is expected to go into its normal state of deficit from current surplus, says JP Morgan.

Government will cut spending to meet fiscal deficit target, JP Morgan argues.

Government will also build back its cash balances, it says.

Deficit would preclude any large OMO sale, bank adds.

Future RBI liquidity management will be mainly through FX forward interventions, it predicts.

Overall banking system liquidity deficit to average 500 billion rupees ($8.12 billion) through the rest of 2014-15.

Overnight call will thus trade at close to repo rate, JP Morgan says.

(1 U.S. dollar = 61.5400 rupees)

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)