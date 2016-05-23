May 23 Sanjay Jain is returning to J.P. Morgan from a year-long sabbatical to become its head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) technology investment banking, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Jain will relocate to London in August and report to Jake Donavan, head of industry coverage for corporates in EMEA, according to the source.

Jain, prior to commencing a sabbatical in April 2015, spent 20 years at J.P. Morgan in San Francisco as part of its technology, media and telecommunications coverage team. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)