LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - While many in the market were
revelling in the discomfort caused to JP Morgan by the losses in
its chief investment office last week, those working in European
structured finance found it difficult to enjoy what has become
known as "Dimonfreude". Rather, they were fretting whether the
losses might alter the unit's buying strategy when it comes to
European structured paper.
The CIO is the biggest buyer of European structured product
and any pull back from the market caused by either a new
strategy or a series of sales to offset the losses might prove
disastrous for European securitisation.
Indeed, the CIO almost single-handedly resuscitated European
RMBS market in 2009, buying huge chunks of new issues and
providing repo agreements on others.
Any change to this strategy could undermine the sector's
ability to absorb large primary market deals. One trader said it
could have a "pronounced effect" on the market, which "doesn't
have too many others to take up the slack".
As one fixed-income head said, when selling European
structured finance, the JP Morgan CIO was "your first call, your
second call, your third call and your fourth call."
"There are real questions about the strength of the market
if they're not there," he added.
But some market players have been pleasantly surprised by
the early signs of expansion of the buyer base, particularly in
Asia, while recent sterling UK deals proved that domestic demand
is a little deeper than people gave it credit for.
"Demand is less reliant on large JPM orders than two years
ago," said a second syndicate head. "The base has been growing,
and there's a more diverse group of buyers active."
SUPPORTING THE MARKET
The CIO became a cornerstone investor of the European structured
finance market in 2009, starting with Permanent 2009-1 from
Lloyds. A number of other large investments followed in the UK
and Dutch markets, as well as a number of repo agreements to
finance retained tranches such as in Italy.
A pull back could have ramifications for certain issuers
bringing new issues. One structured finance specialist, for
example, cited the example of Dutch RMBS where the investor
community had a clear preference for the shorter bonds last
year.
These originators "had trouble placing longer tranches.
Without that [CIO involvement] they wouldn't have got deals
away," he said.
In its 10-Q quarterly SEC filing, JP Morgan says its
USD74.902bn of fair value "available for sale" non-US RMBS
"primarily represent mortgage exposures in the United Kingdom
and the Netherlands".
There is no mention of the asset-, rather than mortgage-,
backed market so ABS could be less severely affected.
"If JPM stops, it will have a broader market impact, but
nothing much for auto ABS. Potentially it will hit weak issuers
or bespoke transactions," said one regular ABS issuer.
MAKING A PROFIT
The outperformance of RMBS versus other sectors could make them
prime candidates for a sale to mitigate losses in other areas of
the business, though market players are doubtful whether the
bank would be forced down such a route.
"There's no chance they'll need to sell, but they're sitting
on massive unrealised gains from their RMBS activities," a third
syndicate manager said.
The bank's 10-Q showed non-US RMBS AFS at an amortised cost
of USD74.158bn, with unrealised gains of USD657m against
unrealised losses of USD273m - this is a net profit of USD384m
at the end of Q1 2012.
This compares to an amortised cost of USD66.067bn at the end
of Q4 2011. The unrealised gain and loss were USD170m and
USD687m respectively - a net loss of USD517m. In one quarter,
the bank has impressively swung a USD517m net loss to a USD384m
net gain.
A quick analysis of recent trading levels provides some
insight into how the portfolio has appreciated so quickly. So if
it has to sell, it could do so at a decent profit.
Its first notable RMBS involvement, Permanent 2009-1, saw
"an affiliate" of JP Morgan buying GBP1.25bn of the Class 2A at
par. This tranche was covered on a bid list at a cash price of
100.13 in January, and then again at 100.82 just three months
later.
Traders said last week that there had been no indication yet
of the CIO offloading its structured finance holdings.
Citigroup and Wells Fargo are other bank treasuries said to
have been stepping up their European structured finance
investments over the last year or so.
Citigroup's annual 10-K filing shows it added USD4.34bn of
non-US RMBS in 2011. Its first quarter 2011 10-Q states non-US
RMBS AFS at an amortised cost of USD6.404bn, with USD27m of
unrealised gain and USD5m of loss for a first quarter paper
profit of USD22m.
Wells' 10-Q, however, does not break the figures out from
non-US RMBS.