MUMBAI, Sept 12 Shares in India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd rose 2.1 percent at pre-open trading, after the company agreed to sell its cement plant in the western state of Gujarat to UltraTech Cement Ltd for about 38 billion rupees ($594 million) including debt.

UltraTech, the country's largest cement maker by production capacity, will issue shares worth up to 1.5 billion rupees to Jaiprakash and assume debts of about 36.50 billion rupees , the companies said on Wednesday.

UltraTech shares also rose 2.8 percent in pre-open trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)