MUMBAI, Sept 12 Shares in India's Jaiprakash
Associates Ltd rose 2.1 percent at pre-open trading,
after the company agreed to sell its cement plant in the western
state of Gujarat to UltraTech Cement Ltd for about 38
billion rupees ($594 million) including debt.
UltraTech, the country's largest cement maker by production
capacity, will issue shares worth up to 1.5 billion rupees to
Jaiprakash and assume debts of about 36.50 billion rupees , the
companies said on Wednesday.
UltraTech shares also rose 2.8 percent in pre-open trading
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)