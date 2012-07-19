NEW YORK, July 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has extended the consultation period for its deliberations on JP Morgan Chase & Co's planned exchanged-traded fund (ETF) physically back by copper, it said in a notice late on Thursday.

The regulator asked for more feedback from the U.S. bank that has pushed to launch the fund for almost two years and from copper fabricators that have opposed the product, claiming it would disrupt supply and inflate prices.