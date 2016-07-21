By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, July 21 An Arab-American family whose
business and personal bank accounts were closed in 2014 without
explanation can sue JPMorgan Chase for racial
discrimination, a federal judge in Detroit has ruled.
Filed in February, the lawsuit by Najah Manni, his wife
Kathy and their two children says the largest U.S. bank further
discriminated against them by terminating a contract with their
debt collection and services business in 2015, defaming Najah as
a "reputational risk" in the process.
They are seeking damages for defamation and violations of
Michigan's Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Equal
Credit Opportunity Act.
"We believe this case and the allegations of discrimination
are without merit," said JPMorgan spokesman Darin Oduyoye.
In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sean Cox
rejected the bank's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, finding
discrimination was a plausible explanation for why the bank
"unilaterally terminated" more than 30 profitable accounts held
by the Mannis.
The judge noted the family's claims that other
Arab-Americans had complained of similar account closures.
JPMorgan had argued that its deposit agreements permitted it
to close accounts "at any time for any reason or no reason" and
said there was no evidence of discrimination.
The Mannis, who state in their complaint that they are of
Arab and Chaldean descent, own Michigan-based JM Adjustment
Services. They claim they previously had $5 million deposited
with JPMorgan.
JM Adjustment also provided services to JPMorgan until its
contract was terminated in 2015. In their lawsuit, the Mannis
claim JPMorgan told Najah the arrangement was ending because he
posed a "reputational risk" to their business.
The Mannis had plausibly claimed the bank's explanation for
the termination might be a pretext for discrimination, Cox said.
The Manni family is represented by former Michigan U.S.
Senator Carl Levin, now a lawyer at Detroit's Honigman Miller
Schwarz & Cohn in Detroit. Levin could not immediately be
reached for comment.
A number of Arab-American groups have complained of sudden
account closures in recent years. In 2013, the Arab-American
Civil Rights League filed a proposed class action against
Huntington National Bank, part of Ohio-based Huntington
Bancshares, over the issue. The case is still pending,
with a settlement conference set for August.
The JPMorgan case is: JM Adjustment Services et al v
JPMorgan Chase Bank, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Michigan, No 16-cv-10630
(Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Anthony Lin and David
Gregorio)