Nov 19 U.S. consumers who suffered through the
mortgage crisis - and even those who experienced losses from
Superstorm Sandy - could benefit from the record $13 billion
settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co. But they should not
expect a windfall, consumer advocates say.
"Consumers will not see relief in the ways they
traditionally do when companies settle complaints about
wrongdoing," said John Breyault, vice president of public
policy, telecommunications and fraud at the National Consumers
League. "Consumer relief from this settlement will instead
include principal forgiveness, loan modifications and efforts to
reduce blight."
Customers of JPMorgan, Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual
prior to Jan. 1, 2009 could be eligible for a reduction to the
principal of their mortgage loans or receive refinancing
opportunities for which they might not otherwise have qualified.
And those who are facing foreclosure could get some much-needed
opportunities.
The settlement calls for a minimum of $1.2 billion in
mortgage principal reduction. In addition, customers in low- to
moderate-income areas and those who lived in a federal disaster
area between Oct. 1, 2012 and Nov. 19 will qualify for up to
$10,000 in credits toward purchase loans.
An independent monitor will be appointed to oversee the
distribution of the settlement. Breyault said it is vital that
the monitor has authority to see the money is properly spent.
Consumers who received or had mortgages serviced by JPMorgan
and the related firms should talk to the bank, a housing
counselor or federal regulators to see whether they could be
beneficiaries of this settlement, said Ira Rheingold, executive
director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates.
"Don't wait for the bank to do something," Rheingold said.
"You should be aggressive and proactive."
And, Rheingold notes, other settlements related to the
housing crisis have made additional consumer assistance
available. "If you feel like you're under water and you need
help, you should pursue it."
At least $4 billion in funds from the settlement are
earmarked to provide assistance in areas that were hardest hit
during the foreclosure crisis, such as Detroit. Those funds
could be used to acquire abandoned properties and find
alternative uses for the land, reducing blight and helping to
prop up other urban homeowners, Rheingold said.
"It's sort of a recognition of the economic devastation they
left in the wake of their bad practices - and they have to pay
for it," he added.
In addition, cash will be available to help fund new loans
and pay for services in areas that have been hurt most.
The plan to deploy settlement money in certain states is
more defined. New York, one of five states that also settled
with JPMorgan, will receive about $1 billion. Of that, $613
million will be used to provide housing counseling and legal
services for New York residents who were impacted by Sandy, New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.
Other states, including Illinois and California, will
receive shares of the settlement to offset losses suffered by
their state pension funds.