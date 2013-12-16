NEW YORK Dec 16 The U.S. Treasury Department's
Office of the Inspector General tried to examine whether
JPMorgan Chase & Co interfered with its regulator's
oversight duties, according to a statement on Monday from the
counsel to the inspector general, but the office failed to win
permission to subpoena the bank.
Rich Delmar, counsel to the inspector general, said his
office wanted to look into whether JPMorgan had hindered the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in its attempts to
probe JPMorgan's banking relationship with convicted Ponzi
scheme operator Bernard Madoff.
"Mr. Madoff did reach out to the Treasury OIG, with
information about his banking relations with JPMorgan," Delmar
said in an email to Reuters.
"This office was looking into allegations made by JPMC's
regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC),
that its oversight of the bank was being impeded, specifically
with respect to the bank's provision of banking services to
Madoff. The OIG sought to obtain information from the bank on
this issue, in order to test Madoff's assertions."
Delmar said his office tried to subpoena the bank for
information, but JPMorgan contested the subpoena and the U.S.
Justice Department decided not to enforce it.