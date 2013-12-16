By Emily Flitter and David Henry
NEW YORK Dec 16 A U.S. Treasury Department
watchdog tried to examine whether JPMorgan Chase & Co
interfered with a regulatory probe into its relationship with
convicted felon Bernard Madoff but the largest U.S. bank was
able to nip the inquiry in the bud, a government official said
on Monday.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of the Inspector
General was examining whether JPMorgan interfered with the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's attempts to probe
the bank's relationship with Madoff, Rich Delmar, counsel to the
inspector general, said in an email to Reuters.
Madoff had also separately told U.S. authorities that
JPMorgan - the bank he had used during his decades-long
investment scam - had tried to stop the OCC from getting
information about their relationship, Delmar said.
"The OIG sought to obtain information from the bank on this
issue, in order to test Madoff's assertions," Delmar said.
He added that his office tried to subpoena the bank for
information, but JPMorgan contested the subpoena and the U.S.
Justice Department decided not to enforce the subpoena. The OIG
dropped the inquiry.
A source briefed on the situation said JPMorgan invoked
attorney-client privileges to refuse to turn over the documents
the OIG sought. The Justice Department agreed with the bank, the
person said.
Bryan Hubbard, a spokesman for the OCC, declined to comment.
Jerika Ricahrdson, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara, where the investigation into JPMorgan's dealings with
Madoff is taking place, also declined to comment.
JPMorgan is nearing a settlement of the Madoff case that
would include $2 billion in penalties with regulators in
Washington and Bharara's office in New York, several sources
told Reuters last week.
The settlement would fault the bank for turning a blind eye
to warning signs about Madoff's firm, which was revealed in
December 2008 to be the operator of a massive Ponzi scheme.