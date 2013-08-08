BRIEF-Dar Al-Thuraya Real Estate FY loss widens
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus loss 606,722 dinars year ago
NEW YORK Aug 8 The trader at the center of JPMorgan Chase's $6.2 billion trading loss last year will not face charges related to the incident, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Iksil, who worked in JPMorgan's chief investment office in London and incurred losses on oversized positions in a derivatives market, is cooperating with government investigators, the source said.
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus loss 606,722 dinars year ago
* Colin Stevens Russel and Donald Jeffrey Roberts appointed independent non-executive directors and members of audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares plunge 16 pct; other Turkish banks, lira also hit (Recasts, adds banker comments, context)