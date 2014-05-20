May 20 JPMF Guangdong Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Zhejiang Wuhuan Titanium Industry for about 632 million yuan ($101.32 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on May 21

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hyw49v; link.reuters.com/jyw49v

