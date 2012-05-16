* Clients worry about implications for markets

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, May 16 Within hours of JPMorgan Chase & Co's revelation of its multibillion-dollar trading loss from a failed hedging strategy, financial adviser Nicholas Olesen was fielding calls and emails from concerned clients.

In the past when clients read about a company in the news, their worries focused on the shares they owned. But this time investors are worried about bigger issues, Olesen said.

"(Clients) are asking about systemic risk issues. They want to know if this means that there is more to come," said Olesen, whose King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based firm has $82 million in assets under management. "Many are asking if this is 2008 all over again."

Olesen is one of a number of financial advisers interviewed by Reuters who have been bombarded by worried clients in the wake of the JPMorgan fiasco. Chief among their worries are what the incident means for their portfolio, the financial services sector and the broader stock market.

JPMorgan emerged from the 2008 financial crisis with its reputation largely unscathed and has been widely seen as one of the strongest big banks. But on May 10, the bank announced that it had mismanaged a hedging strategy, resulting in a loss of more than $2 billion, with further losses possible. The trade was made as part of the bank's own proprietary trading, by which banks make risky bets on financial markets with their own money to make a profit.

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly started looking into the JPMorgan trade and the FBI has announced it is investigating the trading losses.

Many advisers have spent the past several years trying to coax clients back into the market. For many of them, the JPMorgan news is like a punch in the gut, they said.

"Average investors already feel that the game is rigged against them and this seems to reinforce that," said Nancy Caton, a Larkspur, California-based independent adviser, who has received several calls from concerned clients.

Stephen Johnson, a Draper, Utah-based financial adviser with $450 million in assets under management, who has also received calls from clients, said that for some investors, the JPMorgan news confirms a belief that "Wall Street is dirty."

HIGH-LEVEL HAND-HOLDING

Advisers say clients have become more sophisticated about market issues since the financial crisis. That change has been reflected in client questions around JPMorgan, advisers say.

"Clients aren't asking if they own some JPMorgan, they are asking what kind of Lehman Brothers risk is there," said Barry Glassman, a McLean, Virginia-based independent financial adviser with $530 million assets under management.

Olesen figured he would have an easier time talking to clients because he sold out of JPMorgan stock two weeks ago as part of an overall reduction in his clients' equities exposure.

But that did not put clients at ease. They wanted to know whether JPMorgan's trading mistake is the beginning of something bigger, Olesen said. He received so many calls over the weekend that on Monday he posted a 10-minute video on his website explaining why this was an isolated incident.

Similarly, Azim Nakhooda, chief executive of Cleveland-based Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC, has been fielding calls from clients worried about JPMorgan's "risk culture."

Many of Nakhooda's clients - investors with $2 million to $5 million or more in investable assets - use JPMorgan's asset management arm to manage their mutual funds or separate accounts. Those clients expressed concern over whether the kind of risks the bank took in investment banking may also be occurring on the asset management side, Nakhooda said.

"I have been ... explaining that, generally, proprietary trading desks have different goals, risk tolerances and clientele than asset management businesses," he said.

JPMorgan has been in "constant communication" about the trading incident with advisers and other distribution partners, a bank spokeswoman said.

Of course, investors who have significant holdings of JPMorgan stock are also among the concerned.

Between the market close on May 10 when JPMorgan announced the trading loss and Tuesday's close, the company lost $17.13 billion in market capitalization as the stock dropped 11 percent to $36.24.

"I have a client who had $1.2 million in JPMorgan and he just said 'get me out, I don't want to deal with it,'" said Alan Haft, a financial adviser with California-based Kings Point Capital LLC, who has $200 million in assets under management.

Haft believes the trading problem will blow over and that JPMorgan shares will rebound. And for the most part, he has convinced clients to stay in the stock. But he is careful not to push too hard. If things get worse, Haft said he does not want to be the one who convinced clients to remain in the stock.

"What happens if I tell them to stay in the stock and something else happens?" Haft said.