HONG KONG Jan 19 JPMorgan Chase named Jeff Zajkowski as head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets, as the U.S. bank looks to expand into one of the fastest-growing capital markets, a source with direct knowledge of the move told Reuters on Thursday.

Zajkowski, who previously headed equity-linked origination for the Americas, moved to Hong Kong from New York this month, said the source, who could not speak publicly on the matter.

He takes over the position from Kester Ng and Doug Howland, who shared the post as co-heads of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, the source said. Ng and Howland will report to Zajkowski.

Ng will become chairman of Asia ECM and focus on winning more business in China. Howland will retain his post as head of capital markets origination for Japan, the source said.