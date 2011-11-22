* BayernLB alleges underwriting guidelines ignored

By Karen Freifeld

Nov 22 Germany's Bayerische Landesbank (BLGGgi.F) has sued JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to recover losses on nearly $2.1 billion in residential mortgage-backed securities, saying it was fraudulently misled about the debt's risks.

BayernLB, as the Munich-based lender is known, said it bought the debt through 57 offerings between 2005 and 2007, not knowing that underwriting standards for the underlying loans were disregarded, resulting in "astounding rates of default."

Many of the underlying loans were made or packaged by units of the former Bear Stearns Cos and Washington Mutual Inc WAMUQ.PK, both now owned by JPMorgan, the complaint said. Other risky loans were made by lenders including Countrywide and New Century, as well as Chase Home Finance, it said.

BayernLB said that a majority of the debt it bought is now considered "junk," and that it has suffered "significant losses" from the defendants' alleged fraud.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Jennifer Zuccarelli, a spokeswoman for JPMorgan, declined comment.

The lawsuit is the latest of many accusing banks of packaging risky loans into securities, and misleading investors into believing the securities were safe.

Such lending is considered a major cause of 2008 U.S. financial crisis.

JPMorgan bought Bear Stearns and most of Washington Mutual in 2008.

Three similar suits were filed in September in connection with other German purchases of residential mortgage-backed securities. Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg LBWGga.F sued JPMorgan Chase over $500 million of the securities it purchased in 18 offers between 2005 and 2007.

Sealink Funding Limited, an Irish company, sued JPMorgan Chase over its purchase of almost $2.4 billion worth of the securities in 37 offerings between 2005 and 2007. Sealink was established to hold residential mortgage-backed securities sponsored by SachsenLB, according to the lawsuit, referring to Germany's Landesbank Sachsen.

Sealink Funding also filed a lawsuit in September against Bank of America Corp (BAC.N). over $1.6 billion in Countrywide residential mortgage-backed securities purchased in 30 offerings between 2005 and 2007.

"This appears to be another sophisticated investor looking for someone to blame for investment losses suffered due to a downturn in the economy," Lawrence Grayson, a spokesman for Bank of America, said in an email. "We will continue to vigorously defend this lawsuit."

Bank of America purchased Countrywide in 2008.

The case is Bayerische Landesbank, New York Branch v. Bear Stearns & Co et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 653239/2011.

The earlier cases are Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg et al v. Bear Stearns & Co. Inc., et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652680/2011; Sealink Funding Limited v. Countrywide Financial Corporation et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652679/2011; and Sealink Funding Limited v Bear Stearns & Co. Inc., et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652681/2011. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)