By Basil Katz
| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co
banker pleaded guilty on Wednesday to fraudulently
rigging a municipal finance contract 10 years ago.
Alexander Wright, 45, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal
court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for
manipulating the bidding process for a June 2002 contract. The
contract was tied to a $31 million bond offering for a New
Jersey state healthcare facility.
The plea is the latest in a broad government investigation
of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market that has focused
on rooting out schemes to fix prices and rig bids on bond
transactions.
"Mr. Wright, I take it that at the time you entered into
this bid rigging scheme ... you understood that what you were
doing was against the law?" magistrate Judge Frank Maas asked
the defendant.
"Yes, your honor," Wright responded.
He was released on $100,000 bail.
Rebecca Meiklejohn, of the U.S. Department of Justice
antitrust division, said at the plea hearing that Wright was
expected to testify at the upcoming trial of former UBS AG
executives Gary Heinz, Michael Welty and Peter
Ghavami, who were also charged in a bid rigging scheme. They
have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
JPMorgan received court permission in June to pay as much as
$44.6 million to resolve private litigation accusing it of
conspiring to fix prices and rig bids on municipal bond
transactions.
The settlement followed the bank's agreement last July to
pay $211.2 million to settle charges by federal and state
authorities that it cheated government entities in 31 U.S.
states on 93 transactions.
The case is USA v. Alexander Wright, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-551.