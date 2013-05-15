NEW YORK May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the biggest customers of Bloomberg LP, said on Wednesday it has sent a formal legal request asking the financial data and news company to provide details of what bank information Bloomberg News reporters had been able to see.

JPMorgan's statement comes after Bloomberg acknowledged late last week that its reporters had limited access to data about clients' terminal usage, such as when a customer logs in, contacts the help desk or delves into the system for information about assets, such as equities or bonds.

Bloomberg, which competes with Thomson Reuters Corp , the parent of Reuters News, has said it restricted reporters' access to that information last month after another client, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, complained.