EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it expects Linda Bammann, former director of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, and Michael Neal, former GE Capital CEO, to join its board of directors.
The largest U.S. bank, which has been under heightened regulatory scrutiny, also said it would create a new lead independent director position. Lee Raymond, formerly presiding director, will be appointed to the position.
Bammann, who is expected to be elected on Sept. 16, will also join the board's risk policy committee, JPMorgan said in a statement. Neal is expected to join in January.
Reuters had reported last month that the bank was close to naming two new directors.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has