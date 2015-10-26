BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
BOSTON Oct 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday its board will consider a bylaw amendment to make it easier for small groups of investors to run candidates for the New York bank's board of directors.
In a securities filing, JPMorgan said its board told management to prepare an amendment to grant groups of up to 20 shareholders the right to nominate their own candidates, a change known as "proxy access" that has become a popular reform at many companies this year.
JPMorgan said the amendment would include a requirement that shareholders would need to have owned at least 3 percent of the company for three years, a common threshold and an approach the board requested.
In addition, JPMorgan said its board has adopted a policy under which it would disclose whether it has recouped any incentive compensation from senior executives. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Grant McCool)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.