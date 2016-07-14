(Updates throughout)
By Mike Gambale and Will Caiger-Smith
NEW YORK, July 14 (IFR) - JP Morgan on Thursday announced a
new 10-year benchmark US dollar bond, shortly after releasing
strong second-quarter earnings that boosted US equity indexes.
Sources told IFR that initial price thoughts on the self-led
deal were heard in the range of US Treasuries plus 145bp-150bp,
with proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
The senior unsecured notes will be issued at the holding
company level of JP Morgan (A3/A-), the largest US bank by
assets.
At IPTs, the deal offered a premium of around 10bp-15bp over
JPM's 3.3% April 2026s, which were trading in the low 130bp area
before the deal was announced.
An investor following the deal said while that was not a
particularly generous premium, the strength of demand for US
credit and the strength of JPM's results should ensure success.
"They're the first bank to issue for a while and they
had a solid quarter - it should do well," said the investor.
Rabobank (A3/BBB+/A) was also in the market with a 10-year
subordinated bond, at IPTs of 255bp area over Treasuries.
At IPTs, the deal offered around 20bp-30bp of premium over
Rabo's 4.375% 2025s, which were trading at G+226bp-229bp, said
two investors following the transaction.
Phil Jacoby, chief investment officer at Spectrum Asset
Management, said that Rabo's deal looked attractive.
Along with continued monetary easing from the European
Central Bank, it should help smooth the way for other European
banks to bring deals in the coming weeks, he added.
" will be one of the leaders on the way back as
spreads come back in," he said. "More capital is needed and
central banks are intending to ensure that runway is clear."
SUPPLY ON THE WAY
Supply of new bonds from financial sector issuers has been
light in recent weeks, but is expected to pick up as more banks
report earnings.
JP Morgan reported a 1% drop in Q2 profit on Thursday but
still beat subdued analyst expectations, helped by loan growth
and a tight control on operating expenses.
The bank's shares rose 2.3%, while the S&P financial index's
1.15% bump led gainers among the 10 major S&P sectors in early
morning trading.
Wells Fargo, Citigroup, PNC Financial Services Group and US
Bancorp report second quarter results on Friday.
Earnings blackouts are keeping other corporate issuers out
of the market, despite another positive day for stocks and
secondary bond prices, said bankers.
"If we didn't have earnings seasons we would see more," said
a syndicate banker. "The tone is very good."
