By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, July 13
JPMorgan Chase & Co is
paying no severance to the managers in its London office
responsible for its nearly $6 billion trading loss for the first
half and is taking back bonuses for prior years from some, the
bank said on Friday.
All managers in London with responsibility for the losses
have been "separated from the firm," Michael Cavanagh, who
headed an investigation of the office, told analysts. The bank
is taking back about two years' worth of stock and option
bonuses from three individuals, he said, declining to name them.
A source told Reuters earlier on Friday that Bruno Iksil,
the trader known as the "London Whale," had left the bank.
Achilles Macris, head of the chief investment office in Europe
where the losses occurred and his colleague, Martin
Javier-Artajo, have also left, reports said.
The company in May accepted the early retirement of Ina
Drew, who headed the overall Chief Investment Office and worked
for the bank for more than 20 years. Cavanagh and Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon offered testimontials on Friday to
Drew's talents and integrity, saying she volunteered to leave
and to repay the maximum "clawback" amount of the $31.5 million
she was awarded in 2010 and 2011.
"I got several letters from former chairmen who talked about
her contribution," Dimon said. "One even said she saved the
company. She has acted with integrity and tried to do what was
right for the company at all times, even though she was part of
this mistake."
Cavanagh said all senior managers of the CIO have been
replaced, and some have moved to other positions. He declined to
name individuals, but said the bank board would determine 2012
compensation and potentail clawbacks for everyone else in the
bank, including Dimon, based in part of their "involvement in
and responsibility for" the CIO matter.