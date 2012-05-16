Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company
MUMBAI Infosys Ltd denied a media report on Friday that the founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.
Bruno Iksil, the London-based JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) trader known as the "whale" believed to have been involved in the company's $2 billion loss in derivatives, is still employed by JPMorgan, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Wednesday.
Kristin Lemkau responded to a report on the New York Times website saying that Iksil is leaving the company. "He is still employed," Lemkau said.
Iksil has worked in the company's Chief Investment Office. Ina Drew, who was head of the office, retired this week.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW DELHI Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.