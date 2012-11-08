EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Nov 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said U.S. regulators have approved a plan for the company to use its capital to buy back its stock in the first quarter of 2013.
The company, which had suspended buybacks in May, had submitted a new capital plan to the Federal Reserve in August after containing its London Whale derivatives losses at about $6.2 billion.
The Federal Reserve informed the bank on Nov. 5 that it had approved the plan, the company said in a quarterly filing on Thursday.
The approved plan provides for the company to continue paying its current quarterly dividend on common stock, the filing said.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has