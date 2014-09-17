NEW YORK, Sept 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co is replacing some credit and debit cards due to the security breach at Home Depot Inc, according to a company spokesman.

The company began sending notices on Tuesday to some card holders advising that they will soon receive new cards because the breach put their cards "at risk."

One of the notices said the company would mail a new card on Sept. 30. The existing card can be used in the meantime, but the notice advised monitoring the account for unrecognized purchases.

The spokesman, Paul Hartwick, could not immediately say how many cards are likely to be replaced. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)