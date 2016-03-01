NEW YORK Feb 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co
will offer a richer cash-back credit card in April to better
compete against products from Capital One Financial Corp
and Citigroup Inc.
The new "Freedom Unlimited" card will pay back 1.5 percent
on all purchases, a higher standard rate than its current
Freedom card, Pamela Codispoti, president of Chase Consumer
Branded Cards, said in an interview.
The new card is the latest salvo in credit card wars that
have escalated in recent years due to new regulations imposed on
other bank businesses after the financial crisis.
