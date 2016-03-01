NEW YORK Feb 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co will offer a richer cash-back credit card in April to better compete against products from Capital One Financial Corp and Citigroup Inc.

The new "Freedom Unlimited" card will pay back 1.5 percent on all purchases, a higher standard rate than its current Freedom card, Pamela Codispoti, president of Chase Consumer Branded Cards, said in an interview.

The new card is the latest salvo in credit card wars that have escalated in recent years due to new regulations imposed on other bank businesses after the financial crisis. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)