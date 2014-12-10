BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for ipo of up to $50 million - sec filing
Dec 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan CFO says bank will likely keep 50 basis point buffer over proposed new capital requirement
* JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake speaks at investor conference in New York
* JPMorgan CFO says higher proposed capital requirements appear to be driven by derivatives book
* JPMorgan CFO says bank likely to make only 'surgical' changes in business model to bring down capital surcharge
* JPMorgan CFO says not yet making change in target return on equity because of new capital requirement
* JPMorgan CFO says capital markets trading likely to still be 'challenging' in first half 2015
* JPMorgan CFO says additional spending for controls won't ease until end of 2015
* JPMorgan CFO says 'core performance' in markets is down 4 percent in fourth quarter from a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Henry)
WASHINGTON, April 28 General Electric Co has been awarded a $670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines, the Pentagon said on Friday.