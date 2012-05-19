* CFTC to examine multi-billion-dollar trading loss
* CFTC may reveal probe in Senate testimony on Tuesday-NYT
May 18 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) has opened an investigation into possible wrongdoing at
JPMorgan Chase & Co in connection with the bank's
multi-billion-dollar trading loss, a source familiar with the
probe told Reuters.
The agency will soon disclose the existence of the
investigation, the source said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, the New York Times reported that the CFTC
had opened an enforcement case, quoting people briefed on the
matter.
The CFTC would join the FBI and the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission among federal agencies examining the loss,
which the largest U.S. bank said last week was at least $2
billion.
The CFTC has disclosed an investigation into last October's
collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a futures and
commodities brokerage from where large sums of customer money
remain missing.
JPMorgan spokesman Joe Evangelisti declined to comment. The
CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The bank has not been accused of wrongdoing, and the
newspaper said all of the investigations into its trading loss
are preliminary.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler is expected to reveal his
agency's investigation when he testifies before the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday, the newspaper said.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is also expected to
testify before that committee, after hearings on Wall Street
reforms that are expected to end on June 6.
The CFTC began tracking JPMorgan's trading in April, the
newspaper said, when reports surfaced that London-based trader
Bruno Iksil was taking big bets in credit derivatives.
Its probe may examine whether the bank's trading affected
that market, the newspaper said.