By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Oct 16 The London Whale is the gift
that keeps giving for regulators.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay the latest in
a string of fines for the disastrous trades and admit
wrongdoing, this time in a settlement with the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
The bank agreed to pay $100 million and admit its traders
acted recklessly, the CFTC said on Wednesday. The bank was
instructed to send the funds to accounts receivable at the
CFTC's division of enforcement.
The settlement follows one month after it paid $920 million
to four other U.S. and British regulators to resolve probes of
the bank's $6.2 billion in derivative losses involving its chief
investment office.
The episode has proven to be one that just about every
regulator the bank deals with has wanted to investigate and levy
fines.
The Justice Department, even after filing criminal charges
against two former JPMorgan traders who allegedly helped conceal
the losses, is still investigating whether to bring any action
against the bank.
"We are pleased to be able to put behind us another aspect
of the CIO (chief investment office) trading matter by the
resolution of the CFTC investigation," JPMorgan spokesman Joseph
Evangelisti said.