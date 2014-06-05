SAO PAULO, June 5 Local bond underwriting and
mergers and acquisitions deals are likely to propel capital
markets activity in Brazil this year, JPMorgan Chase & Co's top
executive in the country said on Thursday.
Such activity could help offset a tepid deal flow in a year
marked by the impact of slowing growth and a presidential
election.
According to José Berenguer, who is JPMorgan's senior
country officer in Brazil, "there are good opportunities for who
is looking for long-term opportunities, but in the meantime the
better options are debt capital markets and M&A." An improvement
in other markets segments such as equity offerings will also
depend on a better global outlook, he added.
Brazilians elect a new president this October.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal,
Editing by Franklin Paul)