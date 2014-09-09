BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* CFO says company already has 'adequate' capital and liquidity protections
* CFO Marianne Lake speaks at investor conference
* CFO addresses possible heightened capital requirements for banks
* CFO: 3Q markets outlook better now than had been in july
* CFO: commercial borrower sentiment 'getting better every day' but 'still very fragile'
* CFO: expect adjusted annual expenses to be less than $58 billion
* CFO: expenses edging down because of lower compensation on lower business volumes
* CFO: expect regulatory control costs to peak in 2014 after $2 billion per year build up
* CFO says CEO Jamie Dimon 'is fine' in his cancer treatment Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.