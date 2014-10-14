BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon held a call with journalists to discuss third-quarter earnings. These are some highlights:
* JPMorgan CEO says his cancer prognosis is "excellent" but is still monitoring and seeing doctor "periodically"
* JPMorgan CEO Dimon: "I feel good and I'm happy the treatments are over."
* JPMorgan CEO says he supports legislation for "safe harbors" on information-sharingn about cyber attacks
* JPMorgan has "not observed elevated levels of fraud" due to cyber attacks-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.