BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon held a call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss third-quarter earnings. Here are some highlights:
* JPMorgan costs running higher than expected because of higher revenue-CFO
* JPMorgan adjusted expenses may run higher than $58 bln annual target if revenue trend continues-CFO
* JPMorgan expects mortgage-servicing revenue to continue to decline-CFO
* JPMorgan expects mortgage-servicing revenue of $600 mln or less in fourth quarter-CFO
* JPMorgan's 3rd qtr mortgage-servicing revenue helped by Ginnie Mae sales that are not expected to continue-CFO
* JPMorgan credit-card business performance is "exceeding expectations"-CFO
* JPMorgan CFO says investments in credit card business have paid off with new customers, more business from existing customers
* JPMorgan still expects control costs to drop after this year, elevated costs will be related to areas with higher revenue-CFO
* JPMorgan is working to automate more in branches to reduce headcount and staff costs-CFO
* JPMorgan has options to reduce repo book, but does not want to "overreact" to new rules-CFO
* JPMorgan is spending more on cyber security and working to collaborate with peers and government agencies-CEO
* JPMorgan CEO says of cyber security efforts, "Unfortunately, there are going to be some wins and losses in this"
* JPMorgan has made substantial progress" on new living will submission for 2014-CFO
* JPMorgan having more dialogue with clients about commitment to repo business as competitors have pulled back-CFO
* JPMorgan CEO Apple Pay service may "cannibalize" some of its payment business, but still supports it (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.