Chinese developer to bring Xiongan frenzy to offshore investors
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
LONDON Oct 14 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* Frankfurt-listed shares down 0.8 percent after Q3 earnings report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
SHANGHAI, April 17 An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves.