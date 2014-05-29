NEW YORK May 29 After years of reporting its quarterly results before other big U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to let four days pass before stepping into the earnings spotlight in July.

The biggest bank in the United States by assets, JPMorgan said on Thursday that it will announce its second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 15. Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank, had already said it would report on Friday, July 11.

In recent quarters, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have posted their numbers on the same day mornings, with JPMorgan's release coming out about one hour earlier. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by G Crosse)