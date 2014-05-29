NEW YORK May 29 After years of reporting its
quarterly results before other big U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase &
Co plans to let four days pass before stepping into the
earnings spotlight in July.
The biggest bank in the United States by assets, JPMorgan
said on Thursday that it will announce its second-quarter
results on Tuesday, July 15. Wells Fargo & Co, the
fourth-biggest U.S. bank, had already said it would report on
Friday, July 11.
In recent quarters, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have posted
their numbers on the same day mornings, with JPMorgan's release
coming out about one hour earlier.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by G Crosse)