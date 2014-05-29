(Adds comment from company spokesman)

NEW YORK May 29 After years of reporting its quarterly results before other big U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to let four days pass before stepping into the earnings spotlight in July.

The biggest bank in the United States by assets, JPMorgan said on Thursday that it will announce its second-quarter results on July 15. Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank, had already said it would report on July 11.

In recent quarters, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have posted their numbers on the same day, with JPMorgan's release coming out about one hour earlier.

JPMorgan sets announcement dates based on when the results will be ready, which can vary with holidays and when the board of directors is meeting, company spokesman Joseph Evangelisti said by email. The bank will still be reporting earlier than most companies, he noted. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa Shumaker)