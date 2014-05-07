BRIEF-Realogy increases revolver capacity to $1.05 bln
* Realogy completes repricing of its approximately $1.1 billion term loan B facility and increases revolver capacity to $1.05 billion
May 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it was closing the U.S. accounts of current and former foreign government officials to avoid the high compliance costs associated with these accounts.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the bank was closing Chase accounts and stopping credit cards of foreign officials because of the costs associated with additional scrutiny for these accounts. (r.reuters.com/huj29v)
"This decision is not a reflection on how these customers have handled their accounts, but rather a result of our focus on internal controls - our number one priority right now," Lauren Francis, a spokeswoman for bank, said in an emailed statement.
The ban by the largest U.S. bank by assets, which affects 3,500 accounts, has prompted former Colombia finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo to accuse it of discrimination in a complaint to the consumer regulator, the FT reported.
The ban does not apply to JPMorgan's private bank, which caters to wealthy clients, the FT report quoted a person familiar with the situation as saying. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and its operating partnership Prologis, L.P and Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment, L.P. (collectively Prologis), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that