(Recasts, adds background of recent JPMorgan China departure)
HONG KONG, July 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co
said it has hired former UBS AG banker David Li as its
new China head, reinforcing its investment banking clout in the
world's second-largest economy after the departure of top China
banker Fang Fang in March.
Li will oversee all of JPMorgan's businesses in China,
including the investment banking division that Fang ran. Li will
report to Nicolas Aguzin, chairman and CEO for Asia-Pacific
operations, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.
Fang, JPMorgan's chief executive for China investment
banking, left the firm in March, amid a probe of JPMorgan hiring
practices in Asia.
Li was most recently chairman and country head for China at
UBS. He will start at JPMorgan in October, the bank said in a
press release.
Li is the second top China banker to leave UBS in the last
month. Managing director and head of China mergers Philip
Partnow left the firm on June 18, according to a regulatory
filing.
During his nine years at UBS in China, Li was instrumental
in the formation of UBS's investment banking and brokerage joint
venture in China, UBS Securities Co Ltd.
UBS declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Kenneth Maxwell)