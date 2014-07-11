July 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Greg
Guyett co-head of Asia-Pacific banking as part of a management
restructuring in the region, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo.
Guyett will succeed Therese Esperdy, who is returning to the
United States to become global chairman of the financial
institutions group, the report said.
The changes are part of a management shuffle in China in the
wake of a probe by U.S. regulators into JPMorgan's Asian hiring
practices, Bloomberg said.
Guyett was named chief executive of JPMorgan's Greater China
region in March, last year. (bloom.bg/1sE53TG)
JPMorgan said it hired former UBS AG banker David
Li as its new China head, reinforcing its investment banking
clout in the world's second-largest economy after the departure
of top China banker Fang Fang in March.
Guyett will oversee investment banking, equity markets, and
other operations in the Asia-Pacific with Tom DuCharme,
according to the Bloomberg report.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests to comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)