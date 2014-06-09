The offices of JP Morgan in the Canary Wharf district of London, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Simon Newman/Files

HONG KONG JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has named Kaustubh Kulkarni as its head of India investment banking to replace Rohit Chatterji, who will become head of the bank's emerging Asia mergers and acquisitions business, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Chatterji is taking up a role vacated by Rob Sivitilli, who is set to leave the U.S. bank for personal reasons, Reuters reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)