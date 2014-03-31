BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
NEW YORK, March 31 JPMorgan Chase & Co must face a lawsuit in which shareholders accused it of concealing risks that surfaced when it lost at least $6.2 billion in 2012 over trades made by Bruno Iksil, the so-called London Whale.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said shareholders adequately alleged that JPMorgan, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and former Chief Financial Officer Douglas Braunstein misled them about the bank's ability to manage risk before the losses at its Chief Investment Office (CIO) surfaced.
Daniels also dismissed related claims against three other JPMorgan officials: Ina Drew, who led the CIO; Mike Cavanagh, who preceded Braunstein as CFO; and Barry Zubrow, who had been the bank's chief risk officer.
The judge also dismissed a separate shareholder lawsuit against JPMorgan directors over the London Whale losses, and a lawsuit by JPMorgan employees who held the bank's stock in their retirement accounts.
JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28