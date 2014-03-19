Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 19 JPMorgan's metals brokerage business, which includes its London Metal Exchange ring dealing team, will remain part of the U.S. investment bank, a source said on Wednesday.
But the bank's Henry Bath metals warehousing business is included in a $3.5 billion sale of its physical commodities business to Swiss-based trade house Mercuria.
The source close to the deal also said it was too early to tell what the fate of Blythe Masters, head of JPMorgan's global commodities business, would be after the deal was concluded. (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* says Madison Paper Industries, a partnership of Finland's UPM and Northern SC Paper Corp., a subsidiary of The New York Times Company, has signed an agreement on the sale of its hydro power facilities to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, LLC