LONDON, June 9 JP Morgan Asset Management has hired Christoph von Reiche from rival Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) as head of Europe for its institutional business, the company said on Monday.

Von Reiche will take on a newly created role at the fund management subsidiary and will split his time between London and Frankfurt. He was previously head of GSAM's insitutional business in Germany and Austria.

JP Morgan Asset Management, which has some $1.6 trillion of assets under management, said von Reiche's experience would help the company respond to a growing desire from clients to invest in a broader range of asset classes. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Chris Vellacott)