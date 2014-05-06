LONDON May 6 British discount chain Poundland has appointed JP Morgan Cazenove and Shore Capital Stockbrokers as its corporate brokers, the retailer said on Tuesday.

JP Morgan and Credit Suisse were the lead banks on Poundland's March listing on the London stock market, with Shore Capital acting as co-lead manager.

Corporate brokers advise businesses on fundraising and encourage investors to buy securities issued by their clients.

(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman)