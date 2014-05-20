TAMPA, Florida May 20 Shareholders of JPMorgan
Chase & Co voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to elect all
of the company's directors and also endorsed the company's
payments to executives in 2013.
All directors received at least 96 percent of votes cast,
the company said at the close of the meeting. The executive pay
was approved by 78 percent.
Unlike last year, when some shareholders unsuccessfully
pushed to have Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon stripped
of one of those two titles, there were no major controversies at
Tuesday's meeting.
(Reporting by David Henry in Tampa, Florida, Editing by
Franklin Paul)